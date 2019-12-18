Clyde “Skeeter” Kastner, age 81, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Skeeter was a beloved Dad and Papa. A born-again believer in Jesus Christ and member of Friendship Presbyterian Church of Hickory Tavern, he was a lifelong Mason and Shriner.
Surviving are Susan Campbell and her family.
Graveside services will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens on Saturday, December 21, at 2 p.m., followed by a Masonic Closing. Visitation will be held at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens on Friday, December 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.