Connie Sue Motte Gambrell, age 49, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Newberry, SC, to the late Robert George Motte and Nancy King Johnson and was a former CNA.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Jessica Blair Montjoy (Russell) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Dean Montjoy and Abigail Montjoy; brother, Robert Motte (Wendy Revis) of Laurens; and sister, Debra Redcloud (Charlie) of Clinton.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the mortuary.
The family requests memorials be made to the Connie Gambrell Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, PO Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.
