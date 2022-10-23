Ms. Conswella Mashay Hill, age 40, of Laurens, passed away on Tuesday, October 18,2022 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. She is survived by one daughter, Emya Barksdale; her parents, Charles Tribble and Rosa Mary Hill; two brothers, Joshua Tribble, Rodrick Frazier; four sisters, Nyasha Hill, Jackie Kinard, Shaemata Jones, and Ursula Shiver.
Funeral services for Ms. Conswella Masha Hill will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, S.C., with Reverend David Sullivan, officiating and Reverend Tony Cunningham, presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Saturday from 11a.m until 6p.m. The family is at the home of 275 Winetta Street, Laurens, S.C.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.