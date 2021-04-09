Mrs. Cora Lee Johnson, 97, of 215 Martha Dendy Drive, Clinton, South Carolina., entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hospice of Laurens, Clinton, South Carolina.
Born in Laurens County on May 20, 1923 to the parentage of the late Lawrence and the late Luevina Williams.
A member of New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clinton, South Carolina, and a Stewardess of Lodge #66.
Left to cherish loving memories are; three sisters, Julia Ruth Copeland, Thelma Ingram and Lillie B. Trevathan, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.