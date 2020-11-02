Cornelia (Connie) R. Young, age 92, widow of Odus L. Young, of US Highway 76 E, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She was born in Union County and was a daughter of the late Will C. and Lona Mae Humphries Rice. She was an operator with Southern Bell and retired from Whitten Center. Mrs. Young was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Ron Young (Martha) of Clemson and Mac Young of Laurens; her daughter, Pam Crosby (Walker) of Aiken; her brother, James M. Rice of Union; her sister, Louise Grady of Union; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Young was predeceased by her siblings, Alice R. Benjamin, Helen R. Brown, Lucille R. Byars, William Rice, and Donald Rice.
Service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at Hurricane Baptist Church, with graveside service and visitation to follow.
