Corrie Brewington Douglas - Gray Court

Corrie Brewington Douglas, age 90, of 187 Babb Circle and wife of the late Toy Houston “T.H” Douglas passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Simpsonville Rehab and Health Center.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Tommy Shannon and Lavonia Harrison Brewington. She retired from Enoree Shirt Plant and was a member of Gray Court Church of God.
She is survived by: grandchildren, Andrea Smith (Ron) of Woodruff, Todd Douglas (Veronica) of Laurens, Allen Douglas (Lisa) of Cross Keys, Carrington Douglas of Laurens, Donya Dean (Glenn) of Laurens, and Lisa Rhodes (Jimmy) of Ware Shoals; her daughters in law, Brenda Douglas and Kim Douglas both of Laurens; fifteen great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: sons, Gerald Douglas, Gary Douglas and Garrett Douglas; and a grandson, Chris Douglas.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Troy Douglas. A memorial service will be held for the public at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.