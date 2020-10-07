October 30, 1973 - August 23, 2020
Crystal Denise Bostic-Belvin, 46, of Greenville, passed away August 24, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC on October 30, 1973 to the late James E. Bostic and Barbara Redding Smith.
Survivors include her two Uncles; Eddie (Pat) Bostic, of Clinton, SC, Bobby (Maryann) Bostic, of York, SC, four Aunts; Marion (Timothy) Hart, of Whitmire, SC, Mollie Bostic, of Augusta GA., Kathy (Joe) Stansell of Williamston, and Dorothy Hughes of Liberty, SC, she is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Crystal was predeceased by one sister, Angela Da wn Bostic, and her Grandparents; Wayne and Estelle Redding, Gene and Marie Bostic, and Frances and Jimmy Setzler.
A service was held August 29, 2020 at Noon at Tanglewood Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Matthew Burris.