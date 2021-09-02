Curtis Todd Traynham - Waterloo

Curtis Todd Traynham, 47, of Indian Mound Road, ended his journey here on earth Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He is in the arms of his Lord whom he loved.
He was the only child of the late Curtis Andrew Traynham and the late Sue Culbertson Tinney. Todd was a miracle from God and his family was blessed to have him. His aunt Judy Culbertson Mattison faithfully cared for him in the years following the deaths of his parents.
Todd never met a stranger and if you ever had the pleasure to talk with him, you can be sure he would remember you. He always had a pleasant attitude, never letting the many obstacles he faced in life dampen his joy. He loved riding his four wheeler, going on adventures, trains, hot rod cars, logging trucks and listening to music. His favorite event to attend was the Grand American, held annually in Orangeburg, SC.
He is survived by two aunts, Judy Culbertson Mattison of the home and Pat Traynham Britton (Ken) of Simpsonville; three uncles, William Culbertson (Martha) of Greenwood, Don Traynham (Kim) of Hickory Tavern, Mike Traynham (Karen) of Laurens and a host of cousins and loving friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ware Shoals, with burial to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Friday, August 20th at Parker White Funeral Home in Ware Shoals.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Cancer Fund, 104 Wells Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, Williams Syndrome Association, 560 Kirks Blvd., Troy, MI 48084, or the Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation, 101 Gregor Mendel Cr., Greenwood, SC 29646. A special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont nurses and staff that helped with his care. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com