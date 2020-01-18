Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Parson Dabbs, 58, wife of Timothy “Tim” Dabbs, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Bud Parson and Aileen Mauldin Rowland. Mrs. Dabbs was formerly employed with Laurens District 55 Food Service Department and also Agape Senior. She was a member of Laurens Church of God, where she was active with Channel 16 Prayer Partners and Young at Heart. Cindy had a passion for crafts, dogs and flowers and she loved to laugh and watch old movies.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children: Dakota Dabbs of Greenville, Regina Emerson (Kem) of Seneca, Connie McClain (Billy) of West Union, and Mandy Cantrell of Walhalla; brothers, Randall Parson of Florida and Russell Parson of Central; 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Timothy Darrel Dabbs, II., and sisters, Jenny Parson, Carolyn Michael, and Vickie Parson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Laurens Church of God, conducted by Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday, January 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family will be at the home, 3016 East Georgia Road, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681.
Memorials may be made to Laurens Church of God, 908 N. Harper Street, Laurens, S.C. 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.