Cynthia Dianne Lothridge - Laurens

Cynthia Dianne Lothridge, age 63, of Laurens, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Carroll and Sarah Frances Stephens Lothridge. Cindy was a graduate of Laurens High School.
Surviving are her brothers, Donnie Carroll Lothridge (Paula) and Lonnie Steve Lothridge (Sandra), both of Laurens; nieces, Tara Lothridge Wicker (Jared) and Sara Lothridge Allen (Cody); and her great-niece, Reign Wicker.
The family will host a memorial service on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at 4060 Poplar Springs Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.