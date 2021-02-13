Cynthia Marie Martin, age 64, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
She was born in Clinton and was the daughter of the late James Robert and Francis Elizabeth Landers Craine.
Mrs. Martin was a former employee of Clinton Mills and was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her husband, David J. Martin of the home; her son, David Daniel Martin of Laurens; daughters, Patricia Perez, Cynthia Michelle Edward, Dorothy Elizabeth Martin and Linda Renee Martin; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com