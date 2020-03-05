Mrs. Cynthia McDaniel Wells, age 54, of 637 Webb Road, Gray Court, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home.
Born in Fountain Inn, she was a daughter of the late Lenora McDaniel and wife of Toney Wells. She is survived by her husband, Toney Wells of the home; one son, Darius Wells, of the home; two daughters, Tonetta Wells of Fountain Inn and Briana Wells of the home; two brothers, George McDaniel and Anthony McDaniel of the home; one sister, Margaret Rainey of Fountain Inn and 13 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 209 Holcombe Road, Simpsonville.