Daisy Loraine Smitherman Cothran, age 98, of Clinton, SC, widow of Joseph Cothran, passed away, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital.
She was born December 6, 1924 in Shelia, Alabama and was a daughter of the late Mirk Smitherman and Olive Colie Smitherman.
Mrs. Cothran was a homemaker and a member of Elizabeth Street Church of God.
She is survived by her son, James Robert Cothran (Christy) of Clinton; her daughters, Loraine Rogers (Phil), Edna Branson (Danny), and Norma Strickland (Pete), all of Clinton; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Cothran, Jr.; and her siblings, Ray Smitherman, Rex Smitherman, Mirk R. Smitherman, Jr., Vera Harris, and Inez Berkett.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Pastor Michael Collins and Rev. Ronnie Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Loraine Rogers, 3530 Apple Orchard Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth Street Church of God, PO Box 127, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Cothran family with arrangements.