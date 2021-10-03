Daniel Damian Villegas - Clinton

Mr. Daniel Damian Villegas was born to Alberto Damian and Benita Villegas in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico on July 10, 1964.
Daniel worked as a contracted Asbestos Remover. He was of the Catholic Religion and had a heart for children and his family.
Mr. Villegas entered eternal rest on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his two sons, Marco Wilson (Jessenia Montoya), Juan (Tiffany) Sanchez; his brothers, Mario Damian Villegas, Benito Espinoza Villegas, Bernabe Espinoza Villegas, Oneismo Epinoza Villegas, Antonio Espinoza Villegas, Nabor Epinoza Villegas, Raymundo Damian Villegas; his sisters, Bertha Damian Villegas, Erica Espinoza Villegas, Maria Espinoza Villegas; six grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.