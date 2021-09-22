Daniel Elmer Burnside, Sr. - Clinton

Mr. Daniel Elmer Burnside, Sr was born to the late James Burnside, Jr and Maggie Adams Burnside in Laurens County on May 11, 1951.
He graduated the class of 1969 at Bell Street High School.
Mr. Burnside was a member of the Snowflake Masonic Lodge #230 and was also a member of Friendship A.M.E. Church in Clinton, SC. He was a dedicated Press Operator at Timken for 39 years and was a Machine Operator at Astens Johnson for 6 years.
Daniel had a love for fishing and shooting pool.
Daniel Burnside, Sr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Mr. Burnside was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerome (Alma) Burnside of Kinards, South Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories to his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie Robinson Burnside; one son Daniel Elmer (JiVonda) Burnside, Jr of Clinton, South Carolina; one daughter, Adrienne Burnside of Clinton, South Carolina; three sisters, Nettie Burnside of Kinards, South Carolina, Emma (Vernon) Heston of Clinton, South Carolina, and Antoinette (Kelvin) Bates of Clinton, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Rasheed Burnside of Laurens, South Carolina and Jiarius Burnside of Clinton, South, three aunts, Elizabeth (Willie) Jenkins of Clinton, South Carolina, Daisy Barksdale of Clinton, South Carolina, Mary Ellen Burnside of Mauldin, South Carolina, one uncle, Rev. J.J. Robinson of Abbeville, South Carolina; a very special cousin, Willie Lewis (Dianne) Burnside of Laurens; a host of other relatives and friends.