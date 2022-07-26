Daniel Robert Strange, age 51, of Clinton, passed away on July 25, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of Leann Pope and Joe Gresham of Chesapeake, VA. Daniel was a Christian who had a huge heart for helping others and was a jack of all trades. He received a degree in Animal Science from Clemson University and a Finance degree from the University of South Carolina. Daniel was currently Broker in Charge with 864 Realty and formerly with Century 21, The Gresham Company.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Ella Danielle Strange; siblings, Leigh Gresham Lightsey of Charleston, Turner Gresham Watson of James Island, Will Hickerson of Greenville, and Ashley Lynn Hickerson of Chesapeake, VA; and his life partner, Sarah Hill of Clinton.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 5:00-7:00PM on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Memorials may be made in memory of Daniel, for the twinkle of his eye, his daughter Ella; c/o Ashley Hickerson, 610 San Pedro Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
