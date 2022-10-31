Danny Owens “Dan” Tumblin, age 65, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late William Clifton and Corine Owens Tumblin. Dan was a welder/fabricator previously employed with American Monorail and Hayssen. He was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and antiquing.
Surviving are his daughters and their families, Raigon Tumblin Watkins (Sam) of Oklahoma City, their children, Tanner Watkins, Alec Watkins (Hannah), and Jadon Watkins; Jennifer Tumblin of Hickory Tavern, her three children; brother, Dean Tumblin (Nancy) of Hickory Tavern; nephew, Van Tumblin (Keri); niece, Heather Tumblin Norris (Brady) of Belton; great-niece, Rose Tumblin; great-nephews, Chandler Tumblin, Colt Norris, and Weston Norris; close friends, Tony Wright, Mark Epperly, and Rick Stone.
In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his son, Jeremy Tumblin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Rev. Sam Watkins.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
