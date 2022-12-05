Darlene Shealy Summers, 59, of Joanna, SC, widow of Kenneth R. Summers, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at White Oak Manor.
She was born April 19, 1963 in Woodruff, and was a daughter of the late Gerald Frank Shealy, Sr. and Barbra Morrow Shealy.
She loved her family more than anything and had a beautiful smile that could brighten any room. Despite her life changing circumstances she remained resilient and always full of life.
She is survived by her son, Frank Lee Shealy (Jane) of Spartanburg; her brothers, Donald E. Shealy and Charles J. Shealy both of Joanna; her nieces and nephews, Stetson Shealy of Clinton, Kyra (Kenneth) Crowe of Laurens, and JJ Shealy of Joanna.
In addition to her parents and husband, Darlene was preceded in death by her eldest brother, Gerald F. Shealy, Jr.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2 PM Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 PM at the funeral home.
