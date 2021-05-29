Mr. Darlington “Doll” Briggs Sr., age 70, of 208 Walker Ave., Laurens, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by one son, Mr. Darlington Briggs, Jr.; one daughter, Ms. Shanita Briggs Higgens; one sister, Ms. Shirley Briggs Sloan; one brother, Mr. Leroy Briggs; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Darlington “Doll” Briggs, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 am at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church cemetery. The family is at the home of 208 Walker Ave., Laurens, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.