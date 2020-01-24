Darrell Holbert, age 46, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Laurens and was the son of Linda Tucker (Dennis) of Clinton and the late Walter Darrell Holbert.
Mr. Holbert is survived by his wife, Patricia Holbert of Saluda; his son, Brycen D. Holbert; his daughters, Katelyn Ficklin of Clinton and Ryleigh Simmons of Greenwood; his brothers, Calvin Holbert (Mary) and Alan Holbert (Pam) of Cross Hill; his sister, Renee Tucker of Clinton; and his grandson, Eli Ficklin.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, at 12 noon at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of his mother, 340 Sunset Blvd., Clinton, SC 29325.
