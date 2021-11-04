Darrell Wayne "Nutty" White - Clinton

Darrell Wayne “Nutty” White, 68, of Clinton, SC, husband of Vicki Wilson White, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 30, 1952, in Laurens County, and was a son of the late Robert Samuel White and the late Ellen Elizabeth Harrison White. He was formerly employed with Clinton Mills with 31 years of service, and later retired from Timken. He was a founding member of the Sons of the South Motorcycle Club.
In addition to his wife, he was survived by his sons, Forest White, and Tommy Etters; his daughter, Sandy Odom; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother, Robert White (Sandra).
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Bill White.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Sons of the South, C/O Chris Tucker, PO Box 125, Clinton, SC 29325.