David A. Burdette, age 72, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Laurens County and was the son of the late IV and Jo Moore Burdette.
David was retired from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. He was a US Army Korean veteran and a member of the Church of Christ in Laurens, SC.
He is survived by his sister, Emily B. Casey; two nieces, Taila C. Davis (Brent) and Crystal C. Lawson (Sam); two great-nephews, Cale R. and Callen W. Davis; and two great-nieces, Casey L. Davis and Lexi Lawson, all of Laurens, SC.
In addition to his parents, David was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Roger L. Casey.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 3rd at 3:00 p.m., at Westview Memorial Park. The family will greet friends after the service. If attending, please follow CDC Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
