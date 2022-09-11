David Brian Walker - Laurens

David Brian Walker, 45, of 443 Lee Carey Road passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home.
Born at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, he was a son of David Bruce and Marion Martin Walker. Brian was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. He loved to travel, read his bible and spend time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was survived by: a brother, Chad Walker and wife Lannie of Laurens; maternal grandmother, Elsie Martin of Laurens; aunts, Susan Waldrep of Laurens and Delores Bruce and husband James of Greenwood; an uncle, Kenneth Martin of Laurens; and cousins, Stephen Waldrep of Laurens, Jay Bruce of NC, Ryan Bruce of Greenwood, Steven Walker of Laurens and Patrick Walker of Laurens.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 pm Friday, September 9, 2022, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.