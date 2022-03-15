David Cooper Langford, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Travis Langford, Sr. and Vera Joyce Moon Langford.
Mr. Langford was a truck driver for The Reynold’s Company and a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by fiancé, Martha Kay Batson; daughters, Davia Joyce Langford and Katherine Dawn Langford; granddaughter, Cooper Elise Langford; and brother Travis Langford, Jr.,(Candee); nephew, Brandon Langford; nieces, Lindsay Langford McNeely, Alexandra Langford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date