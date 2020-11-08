David Edgar Tribble, MD of Columbia, South Carolina died peacefully in his home, Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Born October 13, 1928 in Clinton, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Warren Blakely Tribble and the late Bessie Quinn Tribble.
He was raised in Clinton and worked many years of his youth at the D.E. Tribble Company. He graduated from Erskine College, and he was named the recipient of the H.M. Young Ring, the award for the most outstanding graduate. He attended Vanderbilt University Medical School where he graduated in 1954. Dr. Tribble completed his surgical residency and one year of cardiac surgical training at the North Carolina Baptist Hospital, Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina. His surgical training at Bowman Gray was interrupted for two years while he served in the United States Air Force at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Upon completion of his surgical training, Dr. Tribble earned Board Certification in Surgery and Thoracic Surgery. He initiated his surgical practice with an established group in Anderson, South Carolina prior to moving to Columbia, South Carolina where he then practiced general and thoracic surgery for more than fifty years.
Dr. Tribble is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Green Tribble, son Curtis Green Tribble, MD of Charlottesville, VA (Megan), son David Edgar Tribble, Jr. of Clinton, SC (Leta), son James Benjamin Tribble, MD of Columbia, SC (Lynn), son Reid Warren Tribble, MD of Columbia, SC (Mary), son John Newton Tribble of Atlanta, GA, son of William Brice Tribble of Laurens, SC (Ann Marie), daughter in law Sandra McCabe Tribble of Columbia, SC, grandchildren Kelley Tribble Anderson (Brad), Erin Tribble Wilson (Evan), Meg Tribble Milne (Stephen), James Benjamin Tribble, William Laurence Tribble, John Albers Tribble, Blakely Tribble Williams (Blair), David Meole Tribble (Amy), Chandler Tribble Spafford (David), Perrin Quinn Tribble, James Brantley Tribble, Mary Ruth Tribble Miller (Ross), Reid Warren Tribble, Jr. (Katie), William Graham Tribble, Katherine Tribble Schwartz (Reid), Lillian Green Tribble, Kathryn Marie Tribble, and 23 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Tribble Wills of Columbia, SC. He was predeceased by his sister Louise Tribble Cerny.
Dr. Tribble was the Surgery Residency Program Director at Columbia Hospital in the 1960s. After his years of surgical practice, he retired with Surgical Associates of South Carolina. He served as Chief of Staff of the South Carolina Baptist Hospital and as President of the South Carolina Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Tribble was raised in Providence Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Clinton. He was a member and elder emeritus of First Presbyterian Church of Columbia. He served as moderator of Catawba Presbytery of the ARP Church and served on the Bonclarken Conference Center Board of Trustees.
The family would like to express thanks to Dorothy Hickmon, Shanna Holder, and Helen Shiver for their consistent presence, encouragement, and care in the home this past year.
The funeral service for Dr. Tribble was held at First Presbyterian Church, Columbia, SC on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM. A private burial at Elmwood Cemetery occurred after the funeral. Pallbearers were Dr. Tribble’s seven grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bonclarken Conference Center, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731; Erskine College, 2 Washington Street, Due West, South Carolina 29639; or First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201