David E. (Gene) Lindler, age 91, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
Mr. Lindler was born on April 19, 1931 in West Columbia, South Carolina. He was the son of the late David Elton and Mamie Metts Lindler. He retired from Greenwood Mills – Blalock Plant in Joanna and worked in several other mills in the Greenwood Area. He returned to work at Aaron Industries until his second retirement. Gene was a proud US Army Veteran having served in Korea.
He is survived by his five children: Joel Lindler, Keith Lindler, Robert Craine, Tammy Lindler and Merle Lindler; his eight grandchildren, Hunter Preston Odom, Steven Lindler, Tabetha Lindler, Amanda Craine, Todd Craine, Sara Lindler, Jakob Lindler and Nathan Lindler; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by a son, David Craine.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Greg Hellams and Rev. Mark Entrekin officiating. The family with greet friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256
