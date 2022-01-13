David Harrison Hudson - Laurens

David Harrison Hudson, 80, of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens.
Born on March 4, 1941, in Anderson, South Carolina, he was the second son of Henry Liddell and Martha Virginia Burdette Hudson. David received his schooling at various places where his parents lived while his father was in the Air Force. He graduated from Marysville High School and attended Yuba College in Marysville, California.
On October 6, 1962, David married Sharon Myrtle Ashbran in Carson City, Nevada. They moved to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, in 1968. David worked at multiple plants in the textile industry, soon becoming an Industrial Engineer (except for two years as a Production Planner) until he retired.
In 1984, David began assisting Sharon with her real estate business. They enjoyed buying houses to remodel and sell for a little profit. They were an adventuresome couple – at one point selling their home, buying an RV, and workcamping in Arizona. Then they settled in Sequim, Washington, for a few years before moving back to South Carolina, where they became active members of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens. David enjoyed helping others and was deeply dedicated to his family.
In addition to David’s wife, surviving are his daughters, Deanna Driskill and Pamela Waterman (David), both of Laurens, and Trish Barbour of Evans, Georgia; brother Hal Hudson (Norma) of Topeka, Kansas; niece and nephews Laura Elliott, Mark Hudson (Julie), Hank Hudson (Jeanne); grandchildren Will Driskill, Drew Morris, Nate Barbour, Gregg Barbour, and Robert Waterman; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel in Laurens, conducted by Dr. H. Lawton Neely. A private family burial will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park, 7 Duncan Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helping Seniors Thrive Giving Society, c/o SCBMA, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.