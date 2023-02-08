Mr. David Lee Anderson, age 63, of 112 Melrose Drive, Laurens, SC, passed away on Monday, February 6,2023 at his home. He is survived by one son, Geoffrey (Quira) Wideman; two daughters, Precious (Scotty) Sims and Donita Washington; his mother, Ms. Fannie Mae Anderson; five brothers, Willie (Barbara) Walker Jr., John T. Anderson, Michael Anderson, Wilbert (Lynette) Walker, Timothy Walker; one sister, Sharon (Jeffrey) Guillebeaux; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Mr. David Lee Anderson will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, S.C., with Dr. Johnny L. Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, SC is in charge of the arrangements.