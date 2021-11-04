Reverend David Lent Byrd, age 76 , of 618 League Road, Gray Court, SC, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC.
Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late James A. Byrd, Sr. and Gladys Williams Byrd.
He is survived by his wife, Mary S. Byrd; three daughters, Veronica (Mark) McClure, Melissa (Deonte`) Briggs and Marisa Hunter; one brother, Roy (Debra) Byrd; five sisters, Betty Rice, Marie (Beamer) Nance, Sandy Pryor, Dorothy (Burnell) Byrd and Emma (Henry) Dawkins; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Duncan Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Derrick Barksdale officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.