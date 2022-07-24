David Monroe Pace, age 78, of Whitmire, husband of Barbara Pace, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Prisma Health- Richland Hospital.
He was born May 26, 1944 in Ware Shoals, SC and was a son of the late Leroy Monroe and Ethelda Edmonds Pace. David enjoyed his garden and was known for providing vegetables for the community of Whitmire. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tina Pace of Clinton; his son, Travis Monroe Pace of Whitmire; his brothers, Larry Pace and Henry Pace both of Clinton; his sisters, Carolyn Edwards of Sumter, SC, Diane Hunt (Daryl) of Walterboro, SC, Margie Kuykendall, (Danny) of Laurens, and Angela Raney of Joanna; his grandchildren, Derek Wilbanks (Nicole) of Greenwood, Kayla Lawson (Chris) of Kinards, Megan Thrift of Whitmire, Logan Thrift (Chelsea) of Whitmire; and his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Gagnon, Anzley Wilbanks, Grace Wilbanks, Alivia Peake, Miabella Thrift, Cambree Thrift, Jaxson Summers, Millie Thrift, and Cove Thrift; his twenty-six nieces and nephews; and thirty-nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughter, Teresa Thrift; his brothers, Bruce and Eddie Pace; and his sisters, Joy Brown and Jane Hollingsworth.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2 PM at the Friendship Baptist Church Family Life Center in Whitmire.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Family Life Center.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com