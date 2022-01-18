David Theodore Williamson - Laurens

David Theodore Williamson, 89, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late James Horace and Mattie Mae Perry Williamson. Theodore was member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, was self-employed and a member of the Lions Club in Honea Path.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Wallace Williamson, Hubert Williamson, and Marion Williamson; sisters, Katherine Ridgeway and Varenna Dabbs; and long-time companion, Mildred Bolt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy 101 S, Gray Court, SC 29645.
