David Wayne Campbell, age 67, of Laurens, SC, husband of Janice Campbell, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at National Healthcare of Clinton.
Born May 20, 1954 in Laurens, SC, he was a son of the late Fred Campbell and the late Maude Lee Bragg Campbell. David was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening in his free time.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, he is survived by his son, Michael Wayne Campbell (Jennifer) of Simpsonville; his daughter, Christie Wooten (Chris) of Laurens; two grandchildren, Nate Campbell, and Tristan Wooten; his sisters, Gail Campbell, Dixie Walker (Robert), Susan Lindley (Bobby), and Brenda Baxter: and his sister-in-law, Jenny Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Ernest and Mabel Campbell, and John Henry and Sallie Bragg; and his brother, Ryland "Buster" Campbell.
Graveside Services will be held, 2:00 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Charles Fuller and Pastor Ronnie Blackwell officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.