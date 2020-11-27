Deacon John V. Young, age 80, of 116 Garlington Street, Apt 54, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by one son, James Young; two daughters, Deborah A. Young, and Dawn (Marion) Boozer; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Mason (Clara) Young; five sister, Thelma Young, Laura Young, Daisy Alexander, Nancy(Lewis) Flemming, and Annie Gardner.
Graveside services for Deacon John V. Young will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1p.m., at the Flat Ruff Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Jim Pyles Jr. officiating. The family is at the home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.