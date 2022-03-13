Deacon William Young Jr. of Terrance Drive Laurens, S.C passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Roberta S. Young of the home; one son, Terrance (Christina) Young; one daughter Yolonda (Richard) Aikens; his grandchildren, and extended family.
Funeral arrangements for Deacon William Young Jr. are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home of his daughter Mrs Yolonda and Richard Aiken of Dean Drive in Laurens, S.C.