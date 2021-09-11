debbie bragg

Debbie “Bug” Diane Segars Bragg, of 5822 Hwy 14, age 68, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home.
Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley James and Elizabeth Walters Segars. Mrs. Bragg was retired with Beaty O. Gross Attorney at Law and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church where she taught AWANA for many years. She was affectionately known to her family as “Bug,” whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by: her children, Phil Bragg (Carole) of Laurens, Chad Bragg of Gray Court, Kevin Bragg (Ashley) of Laurens, and Mandy Bragg (Timmy) of Gray Court; sister, Elaine O’Hara (DJ) of Gray Court; nine grandchildren, Carly, Braiden, Cody, Baylee, Jalen, Heath, Logan, Easton and Ryleigh; nieces and nephews, Donna, Leigh, Chris, and Michael; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Eastside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma, The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.