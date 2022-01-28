Deborah Howell Hershman, 63, of Clinton, SC, wife of William Hershman, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born July 3, 1958 in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Horace Eugene and the late Ruby Rice Howell.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hershman is survived by her son, Brad Hershman (Catherine) of Omaha, NE; her daughter, Brittany Hershman of the home; her brother, Roger Howell; and her grandchildren, Lily Hershman, Hunter Hershman, and Hudson Hershman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Howell.
The family will have a small gathering with close family members at the home.