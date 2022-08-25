Deborah Lawson Franklin, age 73, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born August 7, 1949 in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of the late Arthur “Shorty” Lawson and Sarah Turner Lawson. She worked at Clinton Mills and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a very special lady that taught unconditional love and patience. She loved all of her family especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Franklin is survived by her children, Scott Lawson (Missy) and Christie White (Kevin); her grandchildren, Kyle Lawson (Jennifer) and Jana Lawton (Stephen); and her great-grandchildren, Kaylen McKittrick, Owen Lawton, Rylan Lawton, Addy Lawson, Jordan Lawson and Luke Lawton; her brothers, Stanley Lawson (Judy) and Joel Lawson (Jamie); her sister, Sherrill Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 3 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Chris Sullivan officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.