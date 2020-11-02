Deborah Lee Gibson, age 65, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
She born in Barnwell, SC and was a daughter of the late Chuck Conner and Mary Lou Connor.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gerald Wayne Gibson of the home; her daughters Sabrina Todd of Georgetown, SC, Nikie Gibson of Cross Hill, Marie Gibson of Cross Hill; step-children, Lynn Starnes of Clinton, Gerald Gibson, Jr. of Chappells, Mike Gibson of Waterloo, Kevin Gibson of Clinton; her thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Ricky Conner of Cross Hill; her sister, Teresa Wright of Cross Hill.
A Private Family services will be held.
