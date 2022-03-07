Deborah Lynn Burkhalter, age 74, of Gray Court, South Carolina, widow of Eric L. Burkhalter, passed away on February 26, 2022, at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
She was born on May 31, 1947, in Royston, Georgia and grew up in Lavonia, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Raleigh Maret and the late Annie Cathryne Maret of Lavonia, Georgia.
Deborah was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church, but her health kept her from attending during her final years. She worked for Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, South Carolina for 20 years. The happiest years of her life were working with the young people at Thornwell. Deborah was an avid reader and bird watcher. She enjoyed watching Clemson and Georgia football, Lady Gamecock basketball and ice skating.
Deborah is survived by her daughters April Mack of Greenwood, Lesley (Stanley) Calhoun of Greenwood, and Josephine (Spencer) Brown of Gray Court, by her grandchildren Mason Mack of Waterloo, Landon Mack of Greenwood, Taylor Moore of Hanahan, Whitney (Chad) McFall of Tavares, Florida, Lauren Stewart of Woodruff, Petty Officer Luke Cochran of Norfolk, VA, Alex Harte of Jacksonville, Florida, by her great grandchildren Racer Mack of Greenwood and Blakely McDaniel of Woodruff, and by her beloved dog Charlotte.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Deborah was predeceased by her sons, Michael A. Burkhalter and Eric G. Burkhalter.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2:00 PM at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting Mrs. Burkhalter’s tribute wall at www.grayfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warrior Creek Baptist Church, 139 Cum Laude Way, Gray Court, SC 29645.