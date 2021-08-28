Deborah Lynn Thomas, age 69, of Greer and formerly of Laurens, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Betty Thomas. She retired from FedEx of Greenville and Charlotte and was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens. She was affectionately known as “Aunt Debbie” or “DD” and was a precious and devoted friend, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Debbie was full of wit and there was never a dull moment when she was around.
She is survived by; companion, Brenda Yoder of Greer, brothers, Grayson Thomas (Laurie) of Greer, Allen Thomas (Nan) of Laurens and Chris Thomas (Jill) of Williamston; niece and nephews, Gray and Ben Thomas, Charles and Catherine Thomas, Kyle Clark and Caleb Thomas; and her beloved pet “Bella”.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Rev. Dearld Sterling and Rev. David Putman. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Ankylosing Spondylitis Association of America, 16430 Ventura Blvd, Suite 300, Encino, CA 91436 or to American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, New York, NY 10006.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.