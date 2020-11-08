Debra Ann Edwards, age 57, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Union, SC and was a daughter of the late Bluford Boyter and Helen Lewis Boyter. She was a former employee of Walmart Distribution, Aaron Industries, Anderson Hardwood, Shirt Plant, and Laurens County Hospital.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Milton “Ray” Edwards, Sr.; her sons, Russell David, Jr. (Kasey) and Vernon Kellett (Kim); her daughters, April Alanis (Ray), Linda David, Cynthia Frady (Chad); her stepsons, Christopher Edwards and Milton Ray Edwards, Jr. (Marie); her stepdaughters, Annie Edwards (Alan) and Angie Edwards; her brother, Jerry Simmons; her two sisters, Barbara McJunkin and Alice Lawson; and her nineteen grandchildren.
In addition to her parent she is predeceased by her brother, Jake Boyter; and her sisters, Mary Romines and Bertie Mims.
A Private Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com