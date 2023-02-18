Ms. Debra Ann Neely, age 63 of 212 Bob Gray Road, Gray Court, SC passed away on February 15,2023 at her home. She is survived by two daughters; Angela (Michael) Boston and Demitria (Antonio) Hill, three brothers; William (Anita) Neely, Gregory Neely and Carlton Carter, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Debra Ann Neely will be held on Sunday, February 19th 2023 at 3:30 pm at the Harris Grove Baptist Church in Gray Court, SC with Reverend Patricia Jones officiating, burial to follow in the New China Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton, SC.
The family is at the home of 212 Bob Gray Road Gray Court, SC., and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.