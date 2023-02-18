Debra Arlene Hampton Lell, age 64, of Laurens, and wife of Virgil Eugene Lell, Sr, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Prisma Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Rose Marie Crews Hall and Jim Sexton. Debra was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved the beach, bingo, her grandbabies, and her dogs.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Jennifer Marie Lell, Betty Jean Ordonez (Johnny Brooks), Virgil E. Lell, Jr, and Rose Marie Bates; siblings, Samantha Hall, Oliver Hampton, Gary Bennefiled, Judy Walbridge, Raymond Bennefield, Kim Plowden, and Robin Barron; grandchildren, Joseph Eugene Burton Bates, Rhyleigh Marie Bates, Jay Logan Bates, Jordin Rose Bates, Jonathan Lell, Marcela Ordonez, Bubba Chafin, Trey Lell, Jace Lell, and Noel Lell.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.