Debra Haag Rice - Laurens

Debra Haag Rice, age 62, and wife of 42 years to Roger Dale Rice, Sr., passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.
She was born in Sacremento, CA and was a daughter of William F. Haag of MN and Dorothy Casey Haag of Ward, SC.
A homemaker, Debra was a loving mother and devoted wife.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by: daughters, Lisa Rice (Joseph) of Simpsonville and Tracy Rice Benton (Richard) of Lancaster; brothers, William F. Hagg, Jr. (Corinna) of SD and Michael Haag (Lisa) of Saluda; grandchildren, Danielle Kuraska (Matt), T.J. Rutland (Kelsey), Mercedes Brownlee, Micah Brownlee, Kristin Rice, Austin Rice and Savanna Benton; great-grandchildren, Rylie Weatherly, Kinsley Moree, Paisley Moree, Charleston Moree, Bentley Goodnough and Jonathan Goodnough; and daughter-in-law, Stacy Rice Ashmore of Waterloo.
She was predeceased by her sons, Marvin Dale Rice and Roger Dale Rice, Jr, and a grandson, Corey Goodnough.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Chris Hudson.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
The family will be at the home, 871 Boyd’s Mill Pond Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made to Deputy Roger Dale Rice, Jr. Ride On Fund, 871 Boyd’s Mill Pond Rd., Laurens, SC 29360
