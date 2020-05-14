Mrs. Denise O. Garrett age 59, of 299 Garrett Drive, Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her husband Albert E. Garrett II of the home; two sons, Albert E. Garrett III(Precious), Thomas Garrett (LaHalla) Garrett; four grandchildren; two brothers, Alexander Worrell(Cynthia), Irvin Worrell(Donna); and one sister, Regina Worrell.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Denise O. Garrett are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The Family is at the home.