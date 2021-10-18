Dennis Gerald Dease, Sr. - Laurens

Dennis Gerald Dease, Sr, age 76, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.
He was born March 24, 1945 in Spartanburg, SC, to Lewis Hunter Dease and Francis Nadine Dease. On July 14, 1992, he married Harriett Dease, his partner and love of his life.
Dennis loved the outdoors, fishing and duck hunting and was an avid walker with his beloved dogs. For many years he hiked with his Boykin Spaniel, Maggie, and hiked and camped in the SC and NC mountains for many years with his close friend, Jack Waters. Dennis worked in the knitting business for many years in Spartanburg and Moore, SC, for his mentor, Sandor Teszler. He retired from Fiber Web in Simpsonville, SC, in 2005 after working in several management roles. After an early retirement, Dennis found how important it is to service others in the name of Christ. He was a United Methodist member for over 50 years and participated in Salkehatchie Mission work for years. Dennis worked with the homeless in Greenville at John Wesley UMC mission serving breakfast for 7 years. His church, Bethel UMC in Simpsonville, started their own mission in 2016 serving breakfast every Monday morning to the homeless at Triune Mercy Center for the past 6 years. He loved life by helping others, saying God put us here to help others, and Dennis especially loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his sons, Dennis G. Dease, Jr. (Kim) and Mark H. Dease (Amanda); a step-daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Adams (John); his grandchildren, Kathryn Bullock (Jared), Madelyn Dease, Olivia Dease and Milly Dease; his grandsons, Hunter R. Holzclaw and William H. Adams; and his current special dog, Bolt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 244 W. Main St., Laurens, SC, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11 AM. A visitation will follow the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Triune Mercy Center (Attn: Linda Hanna), 222 Rutherford St., Greenville, SC 29650, for Feeding the Homeless; or to the Bethel UMC, 500 Holland Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681, for the General Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com