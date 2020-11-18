Desmond Tareeq Ervin - Laurens

Mr. Desmond Tareeq Ervin, age 28, of 67 Badgers Trestle Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, S'rai Ervin; his parents Perry Ervin and Sallie Miller; and one brother, Tacious Ervin.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Desmond Tareeq Ervin will be held 1:00pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Reverend Ronnie Hartman officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurens, S.C. The family is at the home of his mother Mrs. Sallie Miller 67 Badgers Trestle Road, Laurens.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of these arrangements.