Dessie E. Webb, age 83, of Clinton, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family that he loved so much.
He was born July 5, 1939 in Scott, Georgia and was a son of Dessie and Evelyn McLendon Webb. Mr. Webb was retired from the Torrington Bearing Company, and was a member, former deacon, and custodian of Davidson Street Baptist Church. He loved woodworking and helping others with his selfless generosity.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Alexander Webb; his daughter, Sheila Webb of Clinton; and his grandson, Russell "AJ" Allen Webb, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Russell "Rusty" Webb, Sr.; a daughter, Connie Webb; his brothers, Robert Webb, and Comer Webb, Sr.; sisters, Annie Merle Smith, and Pearl McWatters; and his granddaughter, Brittany Paige Humphries.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2PM Thursday, September 1st at Davidson Street Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosemont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, Debt Reduction Fund, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.