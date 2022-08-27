Dianna Simmons Hickman

Daughter of Fary W and Lurline E (Clark) Simmons entered her eternal rest on August 25, 2022.

She survived by her husband Fred Hickman

Sons: John “Bubba” (Crystal) Mellichamp

Allen (Tina) Mellichamp

Donald “Val” Mellichamp

Brother: Bill (Carol Lee) Simmons

GrandChildren: Christian Mellichamp Sonya (Mark) Hutchinson Tim Boyer, AJ Mellichamp, Wyatt Mellichamp, Angel Bennett,

Merrick Bennett, Lizzy Mellichamp and a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by A special friend of 46 years Jackie Wise and her daughter McKayla Wise

She was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Tamara Mellichamp, a brother “Mac” Simmons, sisters Barbara Simmons and Vivian Locklair, and husband John Mellichamp 