Dianna Simmons Hickman
Daughter of Fary W and Lurline E (Clark) Simmons entered her eternal rest on August 25, 2022.
She survived by her husband Fred Hickman
Sons: John “Bubba” (Crystal) Mellichamp
Allen (Tina) Mellichamp
Donald “Val” Mellichamp
Brother: Bill (Carol Lee) Simmons
GrandChildren: Christian Mellichamp Sonya (Mark) Hutchinson Tim Boyer, AJ Mellichamp, Wyatt Mellichamp, Angel Bennett,
Merrick Bennett, Lizzy Mellichamp and a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by A special friend of 46 years Jackie Wise and her daughter McKayla Wise
She was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Tamara Mellichamp, a brother “Mac” Simmons, sisters Barbara Simmons and Vivian Locklair, and husband John Mellichamp