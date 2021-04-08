Dianne Mangum Duncan, 80, wife of the late John Thomas Duncan, Sr., passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare in the early hours of Thursday, April 8.
Born in 1940 to the late Graham and Atha Mangum, Mrs. Duncan was a native of Pageland, and a current resident of Laurens. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, and a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a 1961 alumna of Winthrop College, where she received a degree in business. She graduated from Mullins High School in 1959 and was a former winner of the Miss Mullins pageant. Prior to her retirement, she served as a patient advocate for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Duncan is predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Lee; and her brother-in-law, Tom Roop. She is survived by her sister, Angela Roop; her brother-in-law, Dennis Lee; her sons, John (Marllyn) and Jeff (Melody); her grandsons, Jeremy (Somer), Adam, Graham (Bre), John Philip, and Parker; her great-granddaughter, Ellyson; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home in Clinton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 11 AM, at First Baptist Church in Clinton, with a graveside service at 3 PM, at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to the Hospice of choice, and First Baptist Church of Clinton, 301 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.